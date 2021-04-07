Advertisement

Vancouver Canucks: 21 players positive for COVID-19, source of outbreak identified

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 7:50 pm

By ESPN.com

The Vancouver Canucks say 25 members of the organization, including 21 players, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement attributed to team doctor Jim Bovard and infectious disease doctor Josh Douglas, the Canucks said the COVID-19 cases stem from a variant of the virus that was traced by Vancouver Coastal Health back to one individual contracting it in a public setting.

Four staff members also tested positive for the virus, another player is considered a close contact, and the entire team remains in quarantine.

The team was shut down last week, and it’s uncertain when it will play its next game. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an email to The Canadian Press earlier this week that the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule.

The Canucks had a league-high 18 players on the COVID protocol list Tuesday, the second most all season behind only the New Jersey Devils’ 19 on Feb. 8 and 9. The team said 18 roster and three taxi squad players have tested positive; those on the taxi squad do not have to be listed publicly.

Vancouver has had players added to the protocol list the past six days since Adam Gaudette was its only player on the list on March 30-31.

Gaudette was joined in the protocol by Travis Hamonic on April 1, with the numbers jumping to seven players the following day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

