Oscar nominated films give boost to Netflix numbers

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 5:05 pm

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz(LOS ANGELES) -- This year's slate of Oscar nominated movies, including Mank, Da 5 Bloods, and Pieces of a Woman have brought big numbers for their streaming home, Netflix -- which has been honored with the most nominations of any studio this year.

According to numbers given to Variety, for example, this year's most nominated film, David Fincher's Mank, saw its viewership jump 702% since the nominations were announced last month. That film saw Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried nominated in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, while the inside-Hollywood drama scored a Best Picture nod and Fincher was nominated for Best Director.

Likewise, multiple nominee Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- for which Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous nomination in the Best Actor category, and Viola Davis nabbed a Best Actress nod -- saw viewership jump 150%.

Pieces of a Woman, for which Vanessa Kirby earned a Best Actress nomination, jumped 140%.

The Oscar heat wasn't only relegated to feature films: the nominated documentary A Love Song for Latasha jumped 1802% and the documentary Crip Camp saw viewership boosted 466%.

Even films nominated in more minor categories, like Best Song nominee Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Best Score nominee Da 5 Bloods, and George Clooney's Best Visual Effects nominee The Midnight Sky saw their streaming numbers shoot up 122%, 87%, and 45%, respectively.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards airs on April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, live on ABC.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

