JoJo Siwa comes out as pansexual: “My human is my human”

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 5:05 pm

Months after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community, JoJo Siwa is opening up about how she labels her sexuality.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," the 17-year-old YouTuber told People about her inner journey.

Siwa said she will generally refer to herself as gay or queer when asked, but also joked that she is "Ky-sexual" since her girlfriend's name is Kylie. The former Dance Moms star's relationship with Kylie Prew, 18, began as a friendship but took a romantic turn in late 2020.

"Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," she said.

According to Merriam-Webster, pansexual means "of, relating to or characterized by sexual or romantic attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation."

Siwa said Prew -- whom she first met on a cruise ship -- "never cares about what the internet says about us" and that "it's nice to have somebody in my life like that."

As for her identifying as LGBTQ, the "Boomerang" singer said she knew "since I was little" and that she thought it was risky to open up to the world because she had "a lot that could have gone away because of my love life."

"I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal," Siwa said, adding that she did Google herself after doing so and found unsupportive comments that made it so she "couldn't sleep for three days."

On the flip side, the "Nonstop" singer said she has "never gotten this much support from the world" and it's "the first time that I've felt so personally happy."

"I am so proud to be me," Siwa added.

