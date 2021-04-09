Advertisement

NET Health closing in on milestone vaccination number

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2021 at 2:31 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health authority is nearing a new milestone. On Wednesday, NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “So far since we started doing vaccines through NET Health, we’ve given 49,954 total vaccines. Of which first doses are 29,091 and second doses are 20,863.” When combining those numbers with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis and UT Health East Texas, the number is approaching 150,000 total immunizations in east Texas. Roberts went on to say that the health authority will be distributing first dose Phizer vaccinations for anyone 16 or older Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. You can register here.

