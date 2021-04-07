Advertisement

Texas House committee takes up bail reform

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 1:35 pm

AUSTIN — A Texas House Committee has taken up bail reform. This after the fatal shooting of a DPS Trooper by a Palestine man that was out on bond. Representative Kyle Kacal’s district includes Limestone County. That is where Trooper Chad Walker was shot the week before last during a traffic stop. “This is not the kind of timing we want.” Kacal authored House Joint Resolution 4, which proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the denial of bail to an accused person if necessary to ensure the person’s appearance in court and the safety of the community, law enforcement, and the victim of the alleged offense.

“My commitment to bail reform and keeping people safe is stronger than ever.” House Joint Resolution 4 would also require denying bail to someone accused of capital murder or a sexual offense involving children under most circumstances. Trooper Walker served in both Athens and Henderson County Sheriffs Department. His funeral was Wednesday morning, in his hometown of Groesbeck, where he started his career, before eventually becoming a D.P.S. Trooper.

