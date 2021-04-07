Advertisement

Calls for submittals for upcoming Gallery Main Street exhibit

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 12:56 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is inviting artists to submit their work for the jurying phase of Gallery Main Street’s fine art exhibit. On Wednesday, the city said the upcoming deadline for entry is at midnight, April 18. The theme for the spring display is “Spring Open.” Artists are asked to create works of art capturing the beauty of nature reawakening from winter to a season of color and new life. The entry process is digital and allows artists to submit up to three pieces with an entry fee of $20 total. Artists selected for the jurying phase of the exhibition will be announced April 26. Read more here.

