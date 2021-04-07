Advertisement

Lt. Governor Patrick takes on American Airlines over Senate Bill 7

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 12:58 pm

AUSTIN — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is taking on American Airlines and all companies that have come out against election reform legislation passed by the Texas Senate. Texas Democrats held their own news conference as well. Lt. Governor Patrick went after American Airlines for its position that Senate Bill 7 makes it harder for people to vote, not easier. “You have your right to your opinion, but read the damn bill before you give one. And don’t insult us, we don’t want you to take this personally. You know why they said that? Because they might come down the street next session and have a bill that they want us to pass for them. Good luck!”

The bill would prevent counties from setting their own voting times and locations and ban drive thru voting. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, a Democrat, had a different message for businesses. “You standing up right now can make sure that this legislation does not happen.” Senate Bill 7 is sponsored by East Texan Bryan Hughes.

