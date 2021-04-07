Advertisement

‘Thunder Force’: Octavia Spencer & Melissa McCarthy explain why their “empowering” action-comedy came out at the perfect time

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 11:04 am

Hopper Stone/Netfix

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have teamed up for the Netflix action comedy Thunder Force.

The film, which is the fifth collaboration between McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, follows McCarthy and Spencer as two childhood besties who reunite to become crime-fighting superheroes.

McCarthy tells ABC Audio that after the tumultuous year we've had, it feels great putting out a project that centers on "real people fighting [and] standing up against the bad guys."

"If 2020 doesn't give us a need for that, I don't know what does," McCarthy quips. "So, I love that this movie's coming out at this time and... I hope people really enjoy it."

Aside from perfect timing, McCarthy's co-star and real life bestie, Octavia Spencer, believes the film is also very "empowering."

"It is empowering to see ordinary people go from being ordinary to having superpowers that change their world and their community -- and have such an impact," she explains. "And I think we're seeing that now in real life with our front line workers, our essential workers. Everyday people being superheroes. This movie feels like a bit of a love letter to the everyday people out there who are changing the world. "

In addition to acknowledging the everyday person, Spencer says her action-comedy is the perfect unifier.

"And you know what? It's also a fun family film," she notes. "You're going to laugh and you're going to cry [and] you're going to root for certain things to happen. And that's what entertainment is about."

"But, I got to tell you, there is nothing more special than getting to do it with two people that you love and admire." Spencer adds, referring to McCarthy and Falcone, who also serve as producers.

Thunder Force, also starring Taylor Mosby, premieres on Netflix Friday.

