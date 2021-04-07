Off-duty correctional officers allegedly run over group of people, crash through Taco Bell

Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, of Waldorf, Md., has been charged with attempted murder for running over several people in front of a Taco Bell on March 31. - (Charles County Sheriff's Office) By Mark Osborne, ABC News (WALDORF, Md.) -- Two off-duty corrections officers from Maryland have been charged with attempted murder and a litany of other crimes after running over a group of people and crashing through the front of a Taco Bell in an apparent case of fast-food order outrage. Tanesha Williams, 25, and Diamond Johnson, 28, had argued with workers in the drive-thru about their food order before the incident in front of the restaurant in Waldorf, Maryland, on March 31 at about 10:30 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. Williams and Johnson were arrested on Monday following an investigation into the crash. After arguing with the drive-thru worker, both women exited the car and Williams assaulted the employee through the window, according to the sheriff's office. The pair got back in their car and drove around to the front of the Taco Bell, where Williams, who was driving the car, drove toward a group of people, before stopping. She then backed up and drove toward the group again, this time plowing into the people and smashing through the front of the restaurant. Video of the incident showed several people tossed into the air by the vehicle. Multiple people were injured, but none appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Despite heavy damage to the vehicle, Williams allegedly backed out and fled the scene, the sheriff's office said. Williams has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and several traffic violations. Johnson is also charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Williams and Johnson both work for the Prince George's County Department of Corrections, a spokesperson told Washington, D.C., ABC affiliate WJLA. They were off duty at the time of the incident. Both women are being held at Charles County Detention Center without bond. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

