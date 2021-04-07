Advertisement

Severe weather to hit South with elevated tornado threat

(NEW YORK) -- A powerful storm system is moving through the Heartland bringing damaging winds, hail larger than golf balls and April snow.

More than two dozen damaging storms were reported yesterday in Kansas and Nebraska with winds gusting to 60 mph and huge hail.

It is snowing with up to 20 inches in the Black Hills of South Dakota and more than a foot of snow from Montana to Utah on the back side of this large storm system.

This storm system will move into the southern Mississippi River Valley and will bring a severe weather threat with it from Mississippi to Missouri.

On Wednesday, the biggest tornado threat will be in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas while, elsewhere, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat.

Right on the heels of current storm, a new storm is expected to develop by Friday and move into the South again with more severe weather forecast for the area.

Both, current and new storms will bring very heavy rain to the Central and Southern U.S. as locally more than 4 inches of rain is possible across the South with up to 3 inches expected in parts of Midwest.

Flash flooding is possible over the next few days in the areas that will receive the heaviest rainfall.

