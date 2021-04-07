HOUSTON (AP) – The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and he needs to be held accountable for his actions. Ashley Solis said during a news conference Tuesday that she was assaulted when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself. Solis says she’s seeking justice for herself and other victims. Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson’s attorney has called the allegations “meritless.”

Woman alleges she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2021 at 4:55 am

HOUSTON (AP) – The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and he needs to be held accountable for his actions. Ashley Solis said during a news conference Tuesday that she was assaulted when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself. Solis says she’s seeking justice for herself and other victims. Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson’s attorney has called the allegations “meritless.”

