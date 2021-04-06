Advertisement

Take a look, he could get booked: Who is LeVar Burton for ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 5:29 pm

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

LeVar Burton is making it clear that he's ready to step in as the new host of Jeopardy!

After fans created a change.org petition to have Burton take the Jeopardy! reigns following the passing of long-time host Alex Trebek, the Reading Rainbow vet says he's officially up for the challenge.

"Leaving this here in the event that the powers that be are listening,” Burton wrote, tweeting the link to the petition, which has received over 140,000 online signatures so far.

The petition notes that Burton has plenty of experience, including hosting Reading Rainbow for more than two decades. It also highlights Burton as an accomplished actor with credits like Star Trek: The Next Generation "and the ever important mini-series Roots."

"Even if nothing comes from it, I can't tell how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support!" Burton had tweeted in November 2020, after the petition was first made. Now, with 100,000 more signatures, and plenty of online support, there's a real chance that Burton could become the next host.

"While no one will ever be able to replace Alex, LeVar should be the one to carry the torch," tweeted a fan on Tuesday. "He was a staple in many childhoods, encouraging young people to read, and explore this world. No one else comes close."

"There isn’t a more likable guy in the business," shared another.

