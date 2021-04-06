Advertisement

Southside Bank to open commercial loan office in Houston

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 4:57 pm

TYLER — Southside Bank announced news to expands their footprint in the Houston region Tuesday. Bank leaders say the new office is expected to open next Monday with a primary focus of serving the commercial loan market in that area. In a prepared statement, President and Chief Executive Officer of the bank headquartered in Tyler, Lee R. Gibson said, “We are excited to open this location and grow the Bank’s presence in the Houston region.

Gibson went on to say, “Our experienced team of locally established lenders is committed to providing lending solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the greater Houston area.” The team working in the Uptown Houston location will offer years of lending experience. Southside has operated a retail branch inside the Kingwood H-E-B grocery store on Northpark Drive since 2019.

