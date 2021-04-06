Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for parts of Palestine

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 4:35 pm

PALESTINE — The city of Palestine issued a boil water notice for Baze Chemical and The Railroad Park Tuesday. Officials say, due to a water line repair the boil water notice was issued in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Those in the impacted area should boil water for a minimum of three minutes, then cooling before drinking, cooking or making ice. Community leaders will send out a release once the boil water notice is lifted. If you have questions, contact Lisa Phillips at 903-731-8423.

Go Back