Palestine law maker presents noise bill in State House

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 4:12 pm

AUSTIN — Two Texas lawmakers are trying to end the sound ordinance in Austin and other big Texas cities. Palestine Republican Cody Harris and Nacogdoches Republican Travis Clardy filed the bill in the State House. It would prohibit cities with populations between 750 thousand and 1.5 million from regulating amplified sound between 75 decibels at bars or live music venues between 10 a.m. and 2 a.m. in residential areas.

Austin city leaders including Mayor Steve Adler are fighting it tooth and nail. The city, the downtown Austin neighborhood association and some musicians call it state overreach. Harris says the bill is intended to reverse Austin’s runaway red tape, which he says is driving business and visitors away. The bill remains pending in committee.

