Advertisement

Watch the trailer for ‘Monster’ from executive producers John Legend, Nas, and Jeffrey Wright

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 3:09 pm

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming film, Monster, from executive producers John Legend, Nasir"Nas" Jones, and actor Jeffrey Wright.

On Instagram, John Legend said he was "excited to share this beautiful, emotional and important story with you all."

According to Netflix, Monster stars actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., as 17-year-old honors student Steve Harmon, who lives in Harlem, New York. Steve's aspirations of becoming a filmmaker are sadly cut short after he is suddenly convicted of felony murder.

"The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, like-able film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison."

"Should one moment define my life?," says Steve in the trailer.

In addition to Nas, Wright, and Harrison, Monster also stars Jharrel Jerome, A$AP Rocky, Tim Blake Nelson, Tenet star John David Washington and Jennifer Hudson as Steve's mother.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back