Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police ID man fatally stabbed at hotel

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 2:58 pm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP/Staff) – In a Texas-linked case, police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man fatally stabbed earlier this week at a local motel. Police said in a news release Tuesday that 33-year-old Victor Huerta died from his injuries in the stabbing that happened around midnight Sunday in a Residence Inn guest room. Arriving officers and paramedics found Huerta with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two men at the scene of the stabbing were arrested. That included 39-year-old Victoriano Dias-Barrera, who was charged with first-degree murder and other counts. The second man, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was arrested on a Texas warrant charging him with murder in a separate case in that state.

Go Back