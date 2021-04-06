Advertisement

Texas high-stakes standardized tests canceled due to glitch

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 2:56 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – The first day of standardized testing in Texas has been canceled for thousands of students across several public school districts due to widespread technical issues. The technical glitch Tuesday morning caused a variety of problems for students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR. Students were being kicked out of test or experiencing slow response times from the site. Educators say they need the test results for a more accurate look at where children have fallen behind academically because of the pandemic. Testing was expected to resume Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how many students were affected.

