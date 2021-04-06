Advertisement

Baby bath seat sold on Amazon recalled due to drowning hazard

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 1:09 pm

CPSC

(BETHESDA, Md.) -- A baby bath seat sold exclusively on Amazon has been recalled due to drowning concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 5,000 BATTOP Foldable Infant Bath Seats are being recalled after the product failed to meet the federal safety standard for baby bath seats.

No incidents or injuries were reported, but the seats failed federal requirements for stability and can tip over while in use, presenting a drowning hazard to babies, according to the CPSC.

The seats were sold on Amazon from July 2020 through October 2020 for roughly $40. The model number BB2206 can be found on the sticker on the back along with a statement that reads, "Advertisement - Warning NEVER LEAVE YOUR CHILD UNATTENDED."

Consumers can find the following information on the product packaging: "BATTOP Foldable bath seat, Model: BB2206, Manufacturer: DONGGUAN BABYCARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Made in China."

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact BATTOP on how to return with free shipping to receive a full refund.

"Amazon, on behalf of BATTOP, is contacting all known purchasers directly," the CPSC said.

