2 vendors arrested for selling knockoff merch at ‘Trade Days’

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 12:55 pm

CANTON — Two women have been arrested for selling counterfeit products at First Monday Trade Days in Canton. According to our news partner KETK, Nhu Ngoc La and Chiquita Peoples, were vendors at the flea market. Authorities originally detained the pair last weekend. Investigators discovered fake designer clothes, bags and accessories from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Felony charges are pending for the pair. The total value of the fake designer items found by law enforcement from both vendors is $70,000, but would have been worth $1.3 million if real.

