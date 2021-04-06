HENDERSON — Law enforcement officials arrested a couple in Henderson, after guns and drugs were discovered while executing a search warrant. According to our news partner KETK, Aaron Knight and Natasha Knight were arrested at the scene. The pair is facing felony charges of possession of controlled substances and felony firearms charges. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office found fire arms, over 14 grams of what they believe is methamphetamine, THC-infused cannabinoid substance, and a powdered substance believed to be DMT. Juveniles found during the search were put into custody of Child Protective Services.

Couple arrested on numerous charges in Henderson

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 11:56 am

