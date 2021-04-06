DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have identified six people found dead in a suburban Dallas home in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide plot. The Allen Police Department says investigators believe 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid and 19-year-old Farhan Towhid made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother before killing themselves. The bodies were found early Monday by officers performing a welfare check. The victims were identified as 77-year-old Altafun Nessa, 56-year-old Iren Islam, 54-year-old Towhidul Islam and 19-year-old Farbin Towhid. A neighbor says Nessa lived in Bangladesh but was visiting her family when she was killed.

Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 9:01 am

