AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order early Tuesday morning that prohibits state agencies or political offices from having a so-called “vaccine passport.” According to our news partner KETK, the order also prohibits organizations that receive public funds from requiring consumers to prove they have been vaccinated before they receive service. This executive order comes one day after the Lone Star State made national headlines for the first capacity crowd at a professional sporting event since the start of the pandemic. The Texas Rangers allowed a sellout crowd to gather at their home opener in Globe Life Field Monday afternoon when they opened a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abbott also made headlines by declining a previously accepted invitation to throw out the first pitch after Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to a controversial elections bill was signed into law back in March.

Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues executive order banning “vaccine passports” in Texas

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 9:02 am

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order early Tuesday morning that prohibits state agencies or political offices from having a so-called “vaccine passport.” According to our news partner KETK, the order also prohibits organizations that receive public funds from requiring consumers to prove they have been vaccinated before they receive service. This executive order comes one day after the Lone Star State made national headlines for the first capacity crowd at a professional sporting event since the start of the pandemic. The Texas Rangers allowed a sellout crowd to gather at their home opener in Globe Life Field Monday afternoon when they opened a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abbott also made headlines by declining a previously accepted invitation to throw out the first pitch after Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to a controversial elections bill was signed into law back in March.

Go Back