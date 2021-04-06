Morgan Freeman stars in new COVID-19 vaccine PSA: “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- Morgan Freeman is using his signature voice in a powerful new PSA promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actor teamed with the Creative Coalition on Monday in hopes of easing people's concerns about the vaccine. In addition, Morgan, 83, furthers that getting vaccine is the right thing to do because it will make the world safer.

And who could argue with the voice of God (at least in the movies Bruce Almighty and its sequel Evan Almighty)?

Morgan, who's seated in his library as gentle music swells in the background, starts by declaring that he is not a scientist, but expresses why he strongly supports getting the vaccine.

"I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me," the Oscar winner declares. "So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine."

Morgan takes his PSA a step further by encouraging others to think about protecting others against the infectious COVID-19 virus.

"In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another," he implores. "Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please."

The PSA ends by reminding viewers that "This is your shot."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker, nearly 170,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered across the U.S.

As of Monday, nearly 20 percent of the entire U.S. population -- or roughly 62 million people -- has been fully vaccinated while a little over 32 percent of the nation has obtained at least one dose.