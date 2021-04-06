TYLER – Zachary Tatman, 23, was arrested for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. According to our news partner KETK, Tatman is charged in connection to an incident Thursday night where a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Old Jacksonville Highway and Oak Creek Boulevard struck a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Tatman was transported to UT Health with non-life threatening injuries. Tatman was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday with bond set at $10,000. He bonded out the same day.

Tyler man arrested following wreck involving bicyclist

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2021 at 8:17 am

