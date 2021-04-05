Advertisement

UT Health East Texas offers more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 4:45 pm

TYLER — Additional COVID-19 vaccines have opened for anyone 16 and older at UT Health East Texas. Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Appointments can be made by clicking here. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New commitment times will continue to open as more vaccine arrives. If you need help navigating online sign-up or know of people without access to the internet, they should call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus on U.S. Highway 271. Walk-ins for vaccines will not be available. There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card.

