Chrissy Teigen bids goodbye to the word “diet”

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 4:26 pm

In another cover feature for the magazine, Chrissy Teigen tells People she's done with diets. Having been through the "ups and downs" with what she calls "dieting and diet culture," the 35-year-old former model, mom, and cookbook author has declared her independence.

Chrissy explains, "I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself."

"I've thrown all of that out of the window," she says. "I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come."

Now, the wife of John Legend and mom of daughter Luna, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles admits her "workout routine is a little different than in years past. "I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that."

She adds, "I do love yoga and pilates now but the balance in it is really nice because it's nice to be able to kill two birds by playing with my kids and getting that activity in, honestly. To me that's more fun." She says of her multi-platinum-selling recording artist husband, "John is different, he's the kind of guy who can go to the gym at like 6, 7 in the morning every single day no matter what but me, no, I try to have fun with it."

As for eating habits, Chrissy now says she's equally free. "I eat things when I want them," she explains. "Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy."

