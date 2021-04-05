Advertisement

First dose Pfizer vaccine appointments for this week

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 4:19 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health Authority has announced that first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 16 later this week. NET Health says appointments should be made now for Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Time slots are available between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Organizers also reminded people who have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 13, 16, or 17, they should set up an appointment for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. Read more here.

