Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for picks

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 3:46 pm
Al Pereira/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Caroina Panthers for a sixth round pick in this year's NFL draft and a second and fourth round pick next year. 

