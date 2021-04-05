Advertisement

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 3:28 pm

Breaking News: Stocks move broadly higher following big job gains in March: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover. The government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. Investors had a delayed reaction to the encouraging job growth news, which was released on Friday when stock trading was closed.

The services sector also showed strong growth in March. Tesla surprised investors with a report that vehicle deliveries doubled during the first quarter. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and is on track to beat the record high it set last week.

