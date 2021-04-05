Advertisement

“Celebrate 10 years of fire, ice and dragons” with HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ “Iron Anniversary”

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 3:26 pm

HBO/Macall B. Polay

Ten years ago this month, the Emmy-winning phenomenon Game of Thrones launched on HBO. To celebrate a decade of "fire, ice, and dragons," the cable network has launched "The Iron Anniversary."

HBO Max's brand new Game of Thrones spotlight page offers "curated tours" of the show "for every level of fandom," from newbies to die hard fans, as well as 150 videos of behind-the-scenes goodies, like interviews and clips.

The month-long celebration of the adaptation of author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series will feature a Game of Thrones "MaraThrone" of every first season episode on HBO2 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on April 10.

Fans will also be challenged to binge all 73 episodes of the show on HBO Max, which will be tied to cast members' rallying fans to contribute to Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, UNICEF, and more.

GOT fans can also pick up their own essentials timed for the anniversary, like Danish craft beer company Mikkeller's Game of Thrones line, which launches with the "Iron Anniversary IPA," as well as a new line of Funko's Pop! vinyl collectibles.

For those with deeper pockets, there's a "one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé," which was co-designed by the series' Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. The egg includes a miniature crown designed by Ms. Clapton, "which represents the crown Daenerys Targaryen would have worn had she taken the Iron Throne," a release notes.

Later in April, HBO will surprise three couples who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with their own anniversary gifts, namely GOT-branded "barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the Game of Thrones houses of Targaryen, Stark and Lannister."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

