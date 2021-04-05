Advertisement

Mayor Warren declares April sexual assault awareness month

April 5, 2021

TYLER — The East Texas Crisis Center held a bi-annual Hope Awards Ceremony at the Tyler Public Library Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, declared the month of April Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Commemorations were given to citizens and businesses that the city and East Texas Crisis center felt went above and beyond as volunteers and professionals to help survivors of sexual violence.The East Texas Crisis Center has acknowledged Sexual Assault Awareness Month as goal to increase awareness in the community about the nature and prevalence of sexual violence.

