Lane work for bicycles begins in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 1:26 pm

TYLER — Bicycle lane work began Monday on a project approved in January, by the city of Tyler. Officials say upon completion, there will be 36 miles of designated roadway for bicyclists. Plans are to have the initiative completed by the middle of August. All of the routes will be added to existing pavement, that will make up 11 different routes, with a hub near downtown. Development includes a combination of signage and lane markings, so the disruption to commuters should be minimal. Read more here.

