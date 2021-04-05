Advertisement

Fatal one-vehicle accident near Kilgore

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 12:29 pm

RUSK COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety released details Monday of a fatal one vehicle weekend accident. The crash took place Saturday on FM 2276, two miles east of Kilgore. DPS investigators say, Richard Dale Thomas, 47, of Kilgore, was driving south and drifted off the right edge of the roadway before over correcting to the left and crossing over the road and striking a tree. Thomas died at the scene and was taken to Cunningham Funeral Home in Kilgore. Officials says, the crash remains under investigation.

