MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Former Houston police Chief Art Acevedo is the man in charge of Miami’s police force. Fifty-six-year-old Acevedo was sworn in Monday morning. Acevedo was born in Cuba. He becomes the city’s 42nd police chief. Acevedo succeeds Jorge Colina, who retired in February after serving as the leader of Miami’s force for three years. In Houston, Acevedo oversaw a 5,400-person force with a more than $1 billion yearly budget. He is now in charge of a much smaller department, with a staff of 1,400. Acevedo says his heart was in Miami though he had opportunities in Los Angeles and with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Advertisement

Former Houston police chief sworn in to lead Miami force

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 11:45 am

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – Former Houston police Chief Art Acevedo is the man in charge of Miami’s police force. Fifty-six-year-old Acevedo was sworn in Monday morning. Acevedo was born in Cuba. He becomes the city’s 42nd police chief. Acevedo succeeds Jorge Colina, who retired in February after serving as the leader of Miami’s force for three years. In Houston, Acevedo oversaw a 5,400-person force with a more than $1 billion yearly budget. He is now in charge of a much smaller department, with a staff of 1,400. Acevedo says his heart was in Miami though he had opportunities in Los Angeles and with President Joe Biden’s administration.

Go Back