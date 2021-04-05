Advertisement

DEA take back locations announced for east Texas

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 12:12 pm

TYLER — Several East Texas law enforcement agencies are joining the upcoming National Drug Enforcement Agency’s Takeback event. On Monday, dates and times were announced for the annual affair. In Tyler, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Brookshire’s on Rice Road. All the other locations in East Texas will be held at that same time and date in 11 communities across East Texas. To see a complete list of take back locations in east Texas click here.

Go Back