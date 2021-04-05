DIANA — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found Saturday night. According to our news partner KETK, witnesses found the body of a man inside a home on Swan Road, in Diana, and called authorities around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the person appeared to be the victim of an assault. Police say the victim is known to his neighbors, but the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name until next of kin can be located.

Murder suspect sought in Upshur County

