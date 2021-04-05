Advertisement

Chadwick Boseman wins fourth posthumous award for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 8:54 am

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) -- Chadwick Boseman's memory was honored throughout the 2021 Screen Actor's Guild Awards, with his fellow actors and friends paying tribute to the late actor's memory on Sunday night.

In addition to being mentioned by winners Daniel Kaluuya and Viola Davis in their acceptance speeches, who won Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Female Actress in a Leading Role, respectively -- Boseman was also highlighted in the ceremony's "Im Memoriam" segment.

However, the most emotional moment of the night came when Boseman was awarded the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

In his stead, Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman collected the honor and shared some wisdom from the late actor.

"If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind," she expressed during her emotional acceptance speech. "That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman."

She also thanked her late husband's Ma Rainey co-stars and honored his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

This is the Black Panther star's fourth win since his passing in August 2020. He has already collected his first Golden Globe, as well as a Gotham Awards, Critics' Choice Award and a NAACP Award.

The actor is also up for an Oscar for Best Actor at the 2021 Academy Awards, which air April 25.

Boseman is the second posthumous SAG Award nominee, preceded by Massimo Troisi who starred in the 1996 film The Postman.

In addition, is also set the record for most SAG Award nominations in a single year -- with four -- for his lead role in Ma Rainey's, supporting role in Da 5 Bloods and for being part of the ensemble in both movies.

Boseman died from stage four colon cancer. He was 43.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back