Petrovich9/iStock By Jon Haworth, ABC News (LOS ANGELES) -- A series of earthquakes have rattled the Los Angeles area early Monday morning with the biggest being a 4.0-magnitude earthquake centered just east of the Los Angeles International Airport. According to KABC-TV, the first temblor was recorded around 4:15 a.m. about 1 mile east-northeast of Lennox, California. This was followed by a 2.5-magnitude aftershock that was recorded only minutes later near where the initial quake struck. The third earthquake registered as a 4.0-magnitude quake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and was centered about a mile east-northeast of Lennox, which shook the area about 30 minutes later at approximately 4:44 a.m. There are no current reports of any damage or injuries. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Series of earthquakes rattle Los Angeles area

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 8:04 am

