Multiple people shot, one fatally, in Birmingham, Alabama park

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 6:33 am

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- Multiple people were shot, one fatally, in a Birmingham, Alabama, park Sunday night.

Birmingham police said there was an altercation among a group of men in Patton Park at around 7 p.m. local time.

That then led to gunfire, which caused various injuries and at least one death.

The person killed was a 32-year-old woman, police said. She is believed to have been a bystander and was found dead in the backseat of a car.

The park was filled with families at the time of the shooting.

