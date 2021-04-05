Multiple people shot, one fatally, in Birmingham, Alabama park

kali9/iStock By Rosa Sanchez, ABC News (BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- Multiple people were shot, one fatally, in a Birmingham, Alabama, park Sunday night. Birmingham police said there was an altercation among a group of men in Patton Park at around 7 p.m. local time. That then led to gunfire, which caused various injuries and at least one death. The person killed was a 32-year-old woman, police said. She is believed to have been a bystander and was found dead in the backseat of a car. The park was filled with families at the time of the shooting. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

