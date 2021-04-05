2021 SAG Awards winners
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Here are the winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
