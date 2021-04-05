2021 SAG Awards winners

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) -- The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Here are the winners: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Wonder Woman 1984
Television Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Crown
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series The Mandalorian
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
