2021 SAG Awards winners

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) -- The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Here are the winners:



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984





Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek