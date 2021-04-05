Today is Monday April 05, 2021

2021 SAG Awards winners

Posted/updated on: April 5, 2021 at 1:50 am
27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia(LOS ANGELES) -- The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.  Here are the winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984



Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
