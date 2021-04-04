Advertisement

Sources: Anthony Davis responds to motorcycle crash involving security guard

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2021 at 7:59 pm

By DAVE MCMENAMIN

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis responded to a crash scene involving his personal security guard Saturday, sources close to Davis confirmed to ESPN.

Davis’ security guard, Garrett “GP” Partman, was riding a motorcycle at the time of the collision and needed to be taken to a local hospital for observation, sources said.

There was optimism that any injuries Partman suffered were minor and that he would be OK, sources said.

Davis spoke to police officers at the crash site, according to TMZ, which first reported the crash involving one vehicle and Partman’s motorcycle.

