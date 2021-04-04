Florida wastewater pond’s ‘imminent’ overflow leads to evacuations and emergency order

Officials are rolling out a response plan that includes controlled discharges of mixed seawater into Port Manatee to relieve pressure and maintain the integrity of the stack system, according to the Florida DEP.
The water being discharged from Piney Point is a mix of sea water from the Port Manatee dredge project, process water and storm water, officials said.
The department said the discharge water meets "water quality standards for marine waters with the exception of pH, total phosphorus, total nitrogen and total ammonia nitrogen." Officials said the water is slightly acidic but not to a concerning or toxic level.
Hopes said crews worked overnight to "kind of plug a hole" using earth and rock to patch it up, but efforts were unsuccessful.
