TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the road work schedule for the upcoming week. Some of the planned operations in Smith County include shoulder-up work on FM 344 between US 69 and FM 756. In Gregg County, pavement repairs will take place in Longview, on Loop 281, near Tryon Road. Later in the week, crews will continue on Loop 281, from Spur 63 to Bill Owens Pkwy. Learn more about road work for the entire eight county Tyler district by clicking here .

TxDOT project updates for week of April 5

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2021 at 7:25 am

