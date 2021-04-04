TYLER — Friends of the Parks Tyler is reminding groups to register for the upcoming cleanup next Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Keep Tyler Beautiful will provide litter-control supplies and T-shirts. The group limit is 20 volunteers per cleanup area. Organizers say supply pickup can be done anytime between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, at the Parks Administration offices in the Harvey Convention Center, on West Front Street. T-shirts will be distributed after the cleanup report is turned in. Get more information by calling (903) 531-1335, or to register your group click here .

Advertisement

Great Tyler clean-up scheduled for April 10

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2021 at 7:24 am

TYLER — Friends of the Parks Tyler is reminding groups to register for the upcoming cleanup next Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Keep Tyler Beautiful will provide litter-control supplies and T-shirts. The group limit is 20 volunteers per cleanup area. Organizers say supply pickup can be done anytime between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, at the Parks Administration offices in the Harvey Convention Center, on West Front Street. T-shirts will be distributed after the cleanup report is turned in. Get more information by calling (903) 531-1335, or to register your group click here.

Go Back