3rd suspect in Seattle woman’s death arrested in Utah

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2021 at 7:14 am

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A man was arrested in West Jordan, Utah in connection with the murder of a Seattle woman who was recently found dead in Texas. Marisela Botello Valadez went missing in October 2020. The 23-year-old from Seattle was visiting a friend in the Dallas and one night, she went to a nightclub and hasn’t been seen since. On March 24, her body was found about 20 miles southeast of Dallas. One suspect, Nina Marano, was arrested the next day, and Lisa Dykes was arrested earlier this week. A third suspect, Charles Anthony Beltran, was arrested Friday in West Jordan after investigators said they received intelligence that he was in Utah.

