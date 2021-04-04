Advertisement

Second dose reminders for COVID19 vaccinations at minority churches

Posted/updated on: April 4, 2021 at 7:11 am

TYLER — Part of Sunday services at minority churches included reminders for those who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get the second dose this week. NET Health says almost 1,500 people received their first COVID-19 vaccines at three minority churches March 16-19, are asked to return this week to the same place for their second doses. Organizers are asking only those who received their first shots at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler, and New Zion Baptist Church in Winona, to return to the same location on the same day of the week at around the same time as their first vaccine.

The second doses will be offered at the following times and locations:

· 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church and St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler

· 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at St. Peter Claver

· 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Louis Baptist

· 9:30 a.m. to1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at New Zion Baptist

