Brownsboro man killed in one vehicle accident in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2021 at 3:24 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — A Henderson County man was killed after being ejected from a one-vehicle crash five miles south east of Murchison. The Department of Public safety said Randy Hammond, 25, of Brownsboro, was killed Thursday night, when he attempted to curve left, but his vehicle slid off the roadway into a ditch. His car then struck a concrete culvert, which ejected Hammond. D.P.S. says the investigation remains open at this time.

